A conservative advocacy group is airing two new ads starting Sunday in support of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barret, whose confirmation hearing begins Monday.

Judicial Crisis Network has spent more than $8 million thus far in support of President Trump’s pick for the high court and the group anticipates spending an additional $2 million.

The latest ads feature two women who view Judge Barrett as a role model after having clerked for her at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit and having attended her class at the University of Notre Dame, where she was a professor for several years.

“We are excited to highlight these two amazing women who have been positively influenced by Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Judge Barrett is not only exceptionally accomplished, but she is also a role model to young women across the country,” said Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network.

