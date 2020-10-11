Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, who tested negative for COVID-19 last week, is pushing forward with Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s, which begins Monday.

Democrats have been objecting to holding the hearings after two Republican members of the committee were positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

“We are going to do what every American has to do come Monday — go to work, safely,” Mr. Graham told Fox News.

The South Carolina Republican said he will be at the hearing in person and so will Judge Barrett. He noted that the hearing room is set up in compliance with guidelines for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Anyone who has a concern about showing up can virtually interview Judge Barrett,” he added.

