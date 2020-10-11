PHOENIX (AP) - Two roommates are dead after the men apparently shot each other following a fight, according to Phoenix police.

They said officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported a physical fight between the roommates.

Police said the two men - ages 31 and 33 - both had gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the two men and say the incident is being investigated.

