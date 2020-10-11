ST. LOUIS (AP) -

Three people were killed and seven others were injured in separate shootings over six hours overnight in St. Louis, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday police found an unidentified male dead in a St. Louis neighborhood, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police on Sunday called it a homicide.

Elsewhere, shortly after midnight residents reported shots had been fired, and one gunshot victim later went to a hospital. Officers said that may have been domestic assault.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday a male victim was found injured in a shooting in another neighborhood.

Later, two men who arrived at a hospital said they were shot downtown about 2 a.m. Sunday. One had been shot in the leg, the other in the back.

At 2:10 a.m. Sunday three other men were injured in shootings. About 4:45 a.m. a male was found dead. Police said that they don’t know his identity and that he had been shot several times.

About 5:15 a.m. Sunday, another unidentified male was found shot in the stomach. He died at a local hospital.

Police on Sunday released few details about the shootings.

