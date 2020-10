ST. LOUIS (AP) - A body wrapped in a blanket was discovered Saturday afternoon in an alley in north St. Louis, police said.

Police said Sunday that the victim’s identity was unknown, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. No information was released about how the victim died or the victim’s gender or age.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

