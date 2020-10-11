FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning at Echo Lake in Franconia on Saturday.

Police received a report at about 10 a.m. of a man who had fallen out of his kayak on the lake. At the time of the call, the victim was missing.

The victim, an adult male, was located minutes later by other people in the area. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol, NHSP-Troop F, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Franconia Police, and Franconia Fire/Rescue.

The incident remains under investigation.

