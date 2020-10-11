President Trump declared in an interview aired Sunday that he is not on medication, reacting to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggesting he isn’t thinking clearly due to steroids.

Ms. Pelosi last week pushed for a committee to examine the 25th Amendment in order to replace a president if he is not mentally competent.

The California Democrat said that it is not aimed at Mr. Trump, but she previously had told colleagues and reporters that she did not believe he was thinking clearly after he received steroids during his treatment for COVID-19.

“I’m not on medication,” the president said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Mr. Trump said he thinks Ms. Pelosi pushed for the committee to look into the 25th Amendment because of Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden. He said if Mr. Biden wins the Nov. 3 election, the left will want to replace him.

“They want to put a super radical left person in like Kamala,” Mr. Trump said, referring Mr. Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The president said that now he has had COVID-19, he is immune.

“Now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in a basement,” Mr. Trump said — making a jab at Mr. Biden, who has frequently campaigned virtually from his basement.

