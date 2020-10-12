NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An abandoned baby was found alive in a trash bin at a New Haven apartment complex Monday, prompting an investigation by police who later found the child’s mother.

Officers responded to the Presidential Gardens complex in the Newhallville neighborhood at about 2 p.m. and called in emergency medical responders to care for the 8-month-old girl, police Capt. Anthony Duff said.

The girl was taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. Her condition was not immediately released.

Police found the baby’s mother, Duff said, adding the investigation was continuing. The mother’s name was not disclosed, and no charges had been announced.

Connecticut’s Safe Havens Act for Newborns allows parents to voluntarily give up custody of an infant who is 30 days old or younger to nursing staff at hospital emergency rooms. Parents will not be arrested unless the baby has been abused or neglected.

More information about the act is available through the United Way’s 211 service by dialing 211 or visiting 211ct.org.

