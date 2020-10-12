New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday batted aside talk that he would accept a post to be the U.S. attorney general in a Joseph R. Biden administration.

“I have no interest in going to Washington,” Mr. Cuomo said on NBC’s “Today” program. “I said when this COVID situation started — just so I had total credibility with the people of [this] state — I’m not running for president; I’m not running for vice president.”

“I don’t want to go to Washington; I just am giving you the straight advice as your governor and that’s where I am,” he said.

Axios reported on Sunday that some Democratic donors have indicated that Mr. Cuomo is being pushed for the job and that Mr. Biden would consider it, although the governor’s team had also pushed back strongly on the idea.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.