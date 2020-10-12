The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein set the focus for Democrats’ opposition to Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, saying she must clarify her position on the Affordable Care Act.

During her opening remarks, the California Democrat said the high court will hear a case weighing the individual mandate of the ACA on Nov. 10, and noted President Trump and Republicans have tried to strike down the health care law several times.

She said the ability for people with preexisting conditions to obtain health care coverage hangs in the balance.

Prior to becoming a federal judge, Judge Barrett had criticized Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s opinion upholding the ACA in 2012 as a tax.

“The effort to dismantle the law continues,” Ms. Feinstein said. “I hope you will clarify that in this hearing.”

