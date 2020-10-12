President Trump on Monday called for the FBI to focus on Antifa following another night of rioting in downtown Portland where demonstrators smashed windows and toppled statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

“Put these animals in jail, now,” Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets. “The Radical Left only knows how to take advantage of very dumb ‘leadership’ fools. This is Biden! Law & Order!”

“The FBI and Law Enforcement must focus their energy on ANTIFA and the Radical Left, those who have spent the summer trying to burn down poorly run Democrat Cities throughout the USA!” he continued.

In a retweet of a video showing the Lincoln statue being knocked down, Mr. Trump wrote. “Get them FBI, and get them now!”

Mr. Trump’s tweets come after a riot was declared downtown Portland Sunday night. The protest started as “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” which unfolded on the eve of Columbus Day to demonstrate against Christopher Columbus’ violence against indigenous people.

Multiple statutes were spray-painted and toppled and the windows to the Oregon Historical Society were smashed. Several storefronts were also destroyed.

By 9:30 p.m., a riot was declared. Several people were arrested according to local media in Portland, though an exact number is not known.

Portland has experienced nightly demonstrations against racial injustice since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly blasted the Portland mayor and Oregon governor for not requesting federal assistance and failing to control the demonstrations.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray recently contradicted Mr. Trump’s characterization of Antifa as a single group. While acknowledging that Antifa is a “real thing,” Mr. Wray said it is not “a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.”

The president pushed back in a tweet, calling Antifa “a bunch of well-funded anarchists and thugs.”

