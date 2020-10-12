President Trump expressed frustration Monday during the first day of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing, saying Senate Democrats are taking too much time to attack his pick for the high court.

“The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice,” the president tweeted.

“Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!!” he added.

The president’s administration has been in talks with Capitol Hill on another round of COVID-19 relief but some Senate Republicans have grown frustrated over the administration continuously increasing the number potentially beyond $1.8 trillion — in negotiation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, jumped on that same point — but argued the Supreme Court hearing was a “sham” and the American people, instead, would like the Senate to be working on COVID-19 relief.

“I think this hearing is a sham — I think it shows real messed-up priorities for the Republican majority,” she said.

Instead of holding a vote on stimulus relief, the Senate is not currently in session. The Senate Judiciary Committee, though, is at work all week, holding a four day hearing for Judge Barrett.

Democrats have largely attacked Judge Barrett over criticizing Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. 2012 opinion upholding the Affordable Care Act as a tax. She made the anti-ACA argument when she was a law professor at the University of Notre Dame.

The left is angry that the high court will hear a case over the ACA on Nov. 10, which Democrats say will be used to strike down the law and take health care away from millions of Americans, including those with pre-existing conditions.

“The effort to dismantle the law continues,” said California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee.

“I hope you will clarify that in this hearing,” she said to Judge Barrett.

Senate Republicans, though, say the claim is “outrageous” and that Judge Barrett, as a mother of seven, understands the importance of health care coverage.

