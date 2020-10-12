Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden had a few hiccups during his Monday campaign stop in Ohio, saying that he was running for “the Senate” and referring to Mitt Romney as the “Mormon.”

“I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate,” Mr. Biden told the local United Auto Workers at a campaign stop in Toledo. “When I ran as a proud Democrat for vice president. I’m running as a proud Democrat for president.”

The Democratic presidential candidate later appeared to forget the name of Mr. Romney, who challenged the Obama-Biden ticket as the Republican presidential nominee in 2012.

“You may remember, I got in trouble running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, okay?” Mr. Biden said on the tarmac, as shown on a video clip. “And I took him on. And no one’s faith should be questioned.”

Joe Biden: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

He doesn’t remember people’s names, but he calls them by their religion. This is weird. https://t.co/opc9ItM1Wb — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 12, 2020

Former George W. Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer responded by tweeting: “He doesn’t remember people’s names, but he calls them by their religion. This is weird.”

Mr. Romney was a former Massachusetts governor when he ran for president as the Republican nominee. He was elected to the Senate from Utah in 2018.

Mr. Biden also gave the wrong name for a Democratic website, calling it, “Iwill.com/Ohio,” instead of “Iwillvote.com/Ohio,” run by the Democratic National Committee.

President Trump took aim at the gaffes, tweeting that “Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today.”

“He couldn’t remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the U.S. Senate, and forgot what State he was in,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he’s just Sleepy Joe!”

Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today. He couldn’t remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the U.S. Senate, and forgot what State he was in. If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he’s just Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.