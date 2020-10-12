Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden had a few hiccups during his Monday campaign stop in Ohio, saying that he was running for “the Senate” and referring to Mitt Romney as the “Mormon.”
“I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate,” Mr. Biden told the local United Auto Workers at a campaign stop in Toledo. “When I ran as a proud Democrat for vice president. I’m running as a proud Democrat for president.”
The Democratic presidential candidate later appeared to forget the name of Mr. Romney, who challenged the Obama-Biden ticket as the Republican presidential nominee in 2012.
“You may remember, I got in trouble running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, okay?” Mr. Biden said on the tarmac, as shown on a video clip. “And I took him on. And no one’s faith should be questioned.”
Former George W. Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer responded by tweeting: “He doesn’t remember people’s names, but he calls them by their religion. This is weird.”
Mr. Romney was a former Massachusetts governor when he ran for president as the Republican nominee. He was elected to the Senate from Utah in 2018.
Mr. Biden also gave the wrong name for a Democratic website, calling it, “Iwill.com/Ohio,” instead of “Iwillvote.com/Ohio,” run by the Democratic National Committee.
President Trump took aim at the gaffes, tweeting that “Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today.”
“He couldn’t remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the U.S. Senate, and forgot what State he was in,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he’s just Sleepy Joe!”
