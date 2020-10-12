Joseph R. Biden has the edge over President Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to New York Times/Siena College polling released Monday.

Mr. Biden had an 8-point, 48% to 40% lead over Mr. Trump among likely voters in Michigan and a 10-point, 51% to 41% lead over the president in Wisconsin.

Despite Mr. Biden’s lead in Michigan, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters led Republican challenger John James by just one percentage point, 43% to 42%.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were crucial pick-ups for Mr. Trump in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

The Trump campaign downplayed such public polling on Monday, pointing out that surveys at around the same time during the 2016 campaign showed Mrs. Clinton with substantial leads over Mr. Trump.

The latest Real Clear Politics average has Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump by about 7 points in Michigan and 6 points in Wisconsin.

The Michigan poll of 614 likely voters was taken from Oct. 6-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6%.

The Wisconsin poll of 789 likely voters was taken from Oct. 8-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.0%.

