WASHINGTON — The press plane had a malfunction and remained grounded in Wilmington, Delaware, The Biden campaign said.

Because Biden’s plane always takes off first, the candidate was on his way to Ohio. There still will be some media in attendance in Toledo.

The Biden campaign has said the press pool should be reunited with Biden for a second Ohio event in Cincinnati later Monday.

The Democratic presidential nominee travels with two planes, a departure from most recent major party nominees. The campaign attributes the setup to COVID-19 protocols.

One of the Biden campaign planes is for the candidate, his staff and Secret Service detail. The other is for the reporters, photographers and videographers who cover his campaign, along with one senior Biden aide and a Secret Service agent.

President Donald Trump’s traveling press corps now flies with him.

