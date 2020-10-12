Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Monday that Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith should not be a consideration in Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“No, [her] faith should not be considered,” Mr. Biden said while traveling to campaign in Ohio.

Mr. Biden pivoted to health care, which Democrats are trying to make a central issue in the hearings.

“This nominee said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. The president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” he said. “Let’s keep our eye on the ball. This is about whether or not, in less than one month, Americans are going to lose their health insurance.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, on Nov. 10.

The Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off hearings for Judge Barrett on Monday.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris told an Arizona TV station last week that questions about Judge Barrett’s faith should not be a part of her confirmation process.

“But any questions that are about bias, any questions that are about perspective on adhering to jurisprudence and precedent — of course,” said Ms. Harris, who as a member of the judiciary committee will get a chance to question Judge Barrett directly.

In 2018, Ms. Harris had asked questions of U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher during his confirmation process about his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic civic group.

She asked about the group’s positions on abortion and gay marriage, describing the group as “an all-male society comprised primarily of Catholic men.”

If elected, Mr. Biden would be just the second Catholic U.S. president, after John F. Kennedy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.