Sen. Joni Ernst, the first Republican female to address President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett at Monday’s confirmation hearing, expressed excitement for another woman to be on the high court.

If confirmed, Judge Barrett would be the fifth woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court but she’d be the first to be a working mother with school-age children.

“As a fellow woman, a fellow mom, a fellow Midwesterner, I see you for who you are, and I am glad the American people have the opportunity to get to know Amy Coney Barrett,” the Iowa Republican said.

She noted her test for confirming a Supreme Court nominee is if the justice would defend the Constitution.

Ms. Ernst took a swipe at her Democratic colleagues and the left for attacking Judge Barrett in the press over her Catholic faith, saying they are trying to paint her as a religious radical.

“Women all over the world are painfully aware of this strategy,” the senator said, noting women are judged by what someone else needs or wants — “not on what we actually are.”

“We don’t have to fit the narrow definition of womanhood. We create our own path.” Ms. Ernst said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.