By - Associated Press - Monday, October 12, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a early Monday shooting that left one person dead.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the Santa Fe neighborhood, at East 30th Street and Walrond Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found one person dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity and have not announced any suspects or arrests in the case.

