President Trump’s chief spokesperson has attacked the Commission on Presidential Debates as biased against her boss.

Early on Monday evening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany retweeted a post made over the weekend saying the panel was stacked with people who oppose Mr. Trump.

“Surprise, Surprise!!” Ms. McEnany wrote in all capital letter reacting to the earlier tweet by 1996 Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan w/ an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine. I am concerned that none of them support @realDonaldTrump. A biased Debate Commission is unfair,” Mr. Dole wrote.

Mr. Dole, 97, has mostly stayed out of politics for the past decade or more, and had long been considered a pillar of the Republican establishment — not typical MAGA material.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.