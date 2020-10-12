A large coalition of liberal activists are preparing to march on the Supreme Court Tuesday to demonstrate opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court appointment.

The anti-Barrett coalition will be led by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the abortion provider’s advocacy arm; Alliance for Justice, a liberal judicial advocacy group; People for The American Way; the National Women’s Law Center; and The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“The Senate should provide relief to millions devastated by the pandemic, not recklessly press forward with a hearing for a nominee who could strip health care access for millions of people,” the liberal groups said in a statement. “The organizations will follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, including limiting the amount of people gathering, ensuring masks are worn by all, and providing hand sanitizer.”

The groups plan to march at 9 a.m. from near the intersection of First and C streets in Northeast and end at the Supreme Court carrying banners displaying their priorities, namely “health care, abortion access, racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, [and] voting.”

U.S. Capitol Police arrested more than 20 protesters outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building Monday, near where the Senate Judiciary Committee is gathering to review Judge Barrett’s nomination.

Because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, protesters are prevented from attending the proceedings in-person as they have done for previous Supreme Court nomination hearings, most recently during Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court in 2018.

Conservative and pro-life activists have also been rallying in support of Judge Barrett between the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Activists from Concerned Women for America gathered outside the Supreme Court on Monday amid the start of Senate hearings on Judge Barrett’s nomination.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.