Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham opened confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Monday by first honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He said Ginsburg, who died last month, was confirmed 96-3 and was known as a liberal icon, noting Republicans recognized she was qualified for the Supreme Court so they voted for her. He added the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who Judge Barrett clerked for, was confirmed 98-0.

Since then, hearings have grown increasingly divisive with Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh having been confirmed narrowly in recent years.

“I don’t know what happened between then and now. I guess we can all take some blame,” said the South Carolina Republican.

Democrats have already said they will not support Judge Barrett for the vacancy, reasoning the next president who wins on Nov. 3 should fill the seat.

“Judge for yourself,” Mr. Graham told the public, touting Judge Barrett’s qualifications.

The American Bar Association rated Judge Barrett as well-qualified. She’s been a law professor at the University of Notre Dame for nearly two decades and has served on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for roughly three years.

