The United States Capitol Police arrested 22 protesters Monday morning outside of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, near where senators are holding the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Twenty-one of the protesters were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” according to a Capitol Police spokesperson.

One other person has been arrested and charged with unlawful conduct.

The hearing room, located in the Hart Senate Office Building, is closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. Senators are social distances, as is the press inside the room with the nominee.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.