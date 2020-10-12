The Pentagon’s patriotic pups are on the cusp of getting their own augmented reality goggles.

Technological advances that led to the Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation Systems are now being applied to the nation’s patriotic pups.

“The military working dog community is very excited about the potential of this technology,” Army Research Office senior scientist Dr. Stephen Lee recently said in an announcement, Defense One reported Saturday.

A prototype for the googles has already been completed by Seattle-based Command Sight.

The product impressed military officials enough to greenlight phase II testing via the Army’s Small Business Innovation Research program.

Dogs fitted with the device would be able to receive commands from their handlers from a distance.

“[It] really cuts new ground and opens up possibilities that we haven’t considered yet,” the doctor added.

Command Sight founder Dr. A.J. Peper said his teams are “excited about getting this into the hands of the soldier, hopefully in just a few years.”

The company is collaborating with Navy Special Forces for custom-fitted prototypes and has financial support via the Defense Department’s Rapid Reaction Technology Office, Defense One added.

