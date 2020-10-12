BERLIN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut state trooper dived to safety as an alleged under-the-influence driver struck a cruiser in the shoulder of a highway where police had pulled over a wrong-way driver who was also suspected of being impaired, authorities said.

State police received numerous 911 calls shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle being driven northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 9 in the area of Berlin and Cromwell. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle in Berlin without any collisions or injuries, state police said.

Several troopers had closed the right lane and shoulder and the emergency lights on their cruisers were on when a second car drove into the right shoulder and rear-ended an unoccupied cruiser. One of the troopers jumped over a guardrail to avoid being hit and was not injured, state police said.

The wrong-way driver, Andrew Duffy, 55, of Cromwell, was charged with driving under the influence and traveling the wrong way on a highway, state police said.

The other driver, Jamar Jones, 28, of New Haven, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and motor vehicle violations.

It was not clear if Duffy and Jones had lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

