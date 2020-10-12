President Trump tested negative for the coronavirus on consecutive days, his doctor said Monday as the president flew to Florida for a rally.

Dr. Sean P. Conley said Mr. Trump tested negative using an Abbott BinaxNow antigen card, the type of test the administration is sending to nursing homes and governors across the country.

Dr. Conley said the tests, combined with lab data such as the president’s viral load and culture data, suggest the virus is not replicating in the president’s system.

“This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC’s guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team’s assessment that the president is not infectious to others,” Dr. Conley wrote.

The doctor on Saturday said he believed that Mr. Trump was no longer infectious after testing positive for the virus Oct. 1 and spending three days at the hospital.

The president lined up a busy campaign schedule, starting with Monday’s rally in Sanford, Florida, and events in Pennsylvania and Iowa over the next two days.

