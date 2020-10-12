Trump campaign officials said President Trump is “raring to go” back on the campaign trail with a rally in Florida on Monday night, his first since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1.

“He is strong, he is energetic, he is raring to go,” campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters. “His campaign calendar reflects his health and well-being, and his enthusiasm to get back on the trail.”

The president, who held a brief rally-style event Saturday at the White House, is also scheduled to campaign in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night and in Iowa on Wednesday. Mr. Trump’s physician said he is no longer considered contagious, after receiving various treatments and spending three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week.

Mr. Stepien, who is also back to work at campaign headquarters after testing positive for COVID-19, said it’s “stretch-run time” for Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign. Officials said the campaign is back on the air in all 50 states with an eight-figure TV ad buy, plus radio ads in markets targeting evangelical, Black and Hispanic voters.

Senior campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski challenged polls showing Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden leading nationally and in several key swing states. For example, he said Mr. Biden is running behind the average of polls for Hillary Clinton in 2016 in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan — all states that Mr. Trump won after trailing Mrs. Clinton in the final three weeks of the election.

“It’s becoming almost mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to win this campaign,” Mr. Lewandowski said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.