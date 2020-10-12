NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A ceremony at Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk will honor the 17 sailors who died during the terrorist attack on the USS Cole.

WAVY-TV reports that the remembrance was scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Guest speakers were to include 17 Gold Star families of sailors who were killed as well as sailors who survived and helped to save the ship. The event will include a wreath laying and a commemorative flyover.

Mona Gunn said the pain of losing 22-year-old Cherone Gunn to the attack in October 2000 “never goes away.”

“You’re not supposed to outlive your children,” she said.

She added: “We don’t want people to forget the sacrifice that we’ve made by having the loss of a child serving our country.”

The country of Sudan recently agreed to pay a $30 million settlement to the 17 families of the victims. It was in an effort to get removed from the United States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.