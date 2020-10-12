The White House warned Democrats on Monday that they face a voter backlash in Midwestern swing states if they question Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith, as her Supreme Court confirmation hearing opened in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a Columbus Day event in Columbus, Ohio, said Democrats “and their Hollywood friends have already started to attack Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Christian faith.”

Referring to the infamous comment by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, that Christian “dogma lives loudly within” Judge Barrett, Mr. Pence told supporters, “I’ve got news for the Democrats and their friends in Hollywood — that dogma lives loudly in me. That dogma lives loudly in you, and the right to live, to work, to worship, according to the dictates of our faith and conscience, lives in the Constitution of the United States of America.”

“These attacks on religious faith must stop and they must stop now,” Mr. Pence said. “Now the Senate has a job to do. And after they discharge their duty to advise and consent, I’ll make a prediction. Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be Justice Amy Coney Barrett. We’re going to fill that seat.”

The Senate’s second-ranking Democrat, Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, said his party won’t make an issue of Judge Barrett’s faith.

“We have taken an oath to a Constitution that says no religious test. Enough said,” Mr. Durbin told reporters.

While traveling to campaign Monday in Ohio Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden also said that Judge Barrett’s Catholicism “should not be considered,” though he quickly pivoted to Obamacare as an issue to use against her.

“This nominee said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” said Mr. Biden, a Catholic himself. “Let’s keep our eye on the ball.”

Marc Short, chief of staff to Mr. Pence, said any perceived anti-Catholic bias from Democrats could have an impact in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — all states that President Trump won four years ago.

“How Democrats play this nomination could have a significant political impact in those upper Midwest states,” Mr. Short told reporters.

Democrats didn’t raise the issue of Judge Barrett’s faith or abortion on the first day of the hearing, focusing instead on the potential impact on the Affordable Care Act. The high court will take up a legal challenge to the law next month.

Mr. Pence made phone calls to several Republican senators over the holiday weekend in support of Judge Barrett’s nomination, hoping to ensure that the GOP remains in line behind her. The vice president is expected to make more calls to Republican senators this week.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the Barrett nomination fight is boosting grassroots enthusiasm for the president’s reelection.

“This is a big deal for conservatives — also a big deal for anyone who actually thinks the Constitution should be followed,” Mr. Stepien said on a conference call with reporters.

He said the nomination is also causing difficulties for Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, who have dodged questions about whether they would support a Democratic effort to add seats to the high court if Judge Barrett is confirmed.

“Democrats don’t like the fact that elections have consequences,” Mr. Stepien said. “And when they lose elections, as they did, they try to change the rules of the game.”

The vice president said Americans “deserve a straight answer” from Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris on their plans for the high court.

• David Sherfinski contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.