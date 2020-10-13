Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said Tuesday it is up to Congress to determine the number of justices that should sit on the high court.

“That is a question left open to Congress,” Judge Barrett said, noting the Constitution does not set a number.

But she added that the court has had nine for roughly 150 years.

The issue of court-packing has arisen with progressives pushing to add up to 15 justices on the high court to counter a conservative majority. Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has not declared if he will support packing the court.

