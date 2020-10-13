By Alex Swoyer - The Washington Times - Updated: 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said Tuesday it is up to Congress to determine the number of justices that should sit on the high court.

“That is a question left open to Congress,” Judge Barrett said, noting the Constitution does not set a number.

But she added that the court has had nine for roughly 150 years.

The issue of court-packing has arisen with progressives pushing to add up to 15 justices on the high court to counter a conservative majority. Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has not declared if he will support packing the court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide