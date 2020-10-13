Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett declared Tuesday during her confirmation hearing that she was not asked to rule a specific way on a certain case, including Obamacare.

“I submitted a questionnaire to this committee in which I said no, no one ever talked about any case to me,” Judge Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I didn’t make any pre-commitments or was not asked to make commitments on the executive branch side,” she told the lawmakers, noting she cannot commit to ruling a certain way on any legal issue during her hearing before the senators, either.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, asked the nominee if she was asked by the Trump administration how she would rule on a case involving the Affordable Care Act.

“If I had, that would have been a short conversation,” Judge Barrett said.

A case involving the individual mandate is scheduled for Nov. 10 before the high court, and Democrats have claimed Judge Barrett was nominated to the court so she can vote to overturn the law.

