Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said she wouldn’t be a “pawn” in deciding election disputes during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

“I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people,” said Judge Barrett.

Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee repeatedly asked Judge Barrett if she would recuse herself from potential election disputes in November — with President Trump suggesting the high court could have to weigh in on mail-in ballot disputes.

Judge Barrett said she hasn’t written any opinion while on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that suggests how she would resolve an election dispute.

She also said the issue of recusal comes up for a judge when there is an appearance of bias.

“I would consider all factors that are relevant to that question,” Judge Barrett told the committee.

