Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that former President Obama will be hitting the campaign trail for him over the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

Mr. Biden, the 2020 Democratic nominee and former vice president under Mr. Obama, told reporters before boarding a flight to Florida for a campaign swing where he plans to outline his vision for seniors.

Asked about Mr. Obama, Mr. Biden said that his former boss is “doing enough for our campaign.”

“He’ll be out on the trail,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Obama is viewed as one of Mr. Biden’s most powerful surrogates and remains wildly popular among Black voters.

