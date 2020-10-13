Joseph R. Biden courted older voters Tuesday in Florida, telling them the only senior that President Trump cares about is “senior Trump.”

Speaking at a campaign event in Pembroke Pines, Mr. Biden accused Mr. Trump of turning his back on the gray-haired crowd by cutting taxes for the rich, seeking to undermine Social Security and bungling the response to the coronavirus.

“While you’re losing precise time with your loved ones, he’s stuck in a sand trap in one of his golf courses, and when he does decide to lift a finger, it isn’t to help you,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump had made it clear through his words and actions that he sees senior citizens as “expendable.”

“It has become painfully clear as his careless, arrogant, reckless COVID response has caused one of the worst tragedies in American history [that] the only senior that Donald Trump cares about, the only senior, is senior Donald Trump,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden said he would steer the nation in a different direction.

He vowed to protect Medicare and Medicaid, cut the cost of prescription drugs and to pump more money into cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s research.

Mr. Biden said he would raise taxes on corporations to help pay for the biggest investments in government programs that help seniors.

