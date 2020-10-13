President Trump ridiculed the Los Angeles Lakers rather than congratulate the NBA champions after LeBron James led the team to victory in the sixth game of the league finals this weekend.

Mr. Trump mocked the basketball team on Twitter while touting a Breitbart News report that said television viewership for this season’s NBA finals was down 66% compared to the year before.

“Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest!” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday.

Viewership for NBA Finals Finale Crash Nearly 70%, Beaten by Random Sunday Night Football Game https://t.co/RaDVRSE4ww via @BreitbartNews Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Sunday’s game between the Lakers and Miami Heat drew around 6 million viewers. Last year’s final game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors drew more than 18 million, the report said.

A recent survey by Harris poll found 39% of sports fans said they have been watching fewer basketball games because they believe the league has become too political, Forbes reported last month.

That same report said 19% of sports fans – including 36% of Republicans, like Mr. Trump, and 8% of Democrats – were watching fewer NBA games because of its association with China.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.