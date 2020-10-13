A House Republican has introduced a resolution calling for the removal of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and accusing her of mental decline.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia said he would introduce the resolution earlier this week, saying that “it’s clear that Nancy Pelosi does not have the mental fitness to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

It’s clear that Nancy Pelosi does not have the mental fitness to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives.



I’m introducing a resolution to push for her removal. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 12, 2020

The resolution also accuses her of violating the Constitution, wasting the chamber’s time on a partisan impeachment, and incapacity.

“Nancy Pelosi’s unwillingness to abide by the Constitution, combined with her recent actions, call into question her own mental fitness. It’s critical that the House of Representatives demand her removal from the line of succession,” Mr. Collins wrote on Twitter.

“Combined with her recent actions” is likely a reference to Mrs. Pelosi announcing last week while President Trump was ill that she wants a “bipartisan” commission that could remove a mentally-unfit president under the 25th Amendment.

According to Fox News, the resolution also accuses Mrs. Pelosi of having “spent the majority of the House of Representatives’ time pursuing baseless and fruitless investigations” and of being the architect of “the first party-line vote to begin an impeachment inquiry into a president in the history of our country.”

The resolution’s chances of passage are very slim.

Mr. Collins is looking to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, in a special election in November.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.