Money and optimism talk. American investors are quietly reaffirming that President Trump is still perceived as a driving force behind a healthy stock market and thriving economy.

“Over 90% of U.S. investors were unconcerned by the President’s coronavirus diagnosis and saw no need to react or change course on their investments. Furthermore, 20% of these investors are more bullish, with the president now recovered from the virus,” reports Jesse Cohen, a senior analyst with Investing.com, an online financial market resource and news organization that boasts some 45 million monthly users.

The organization surveyed U.S.-based investors on Oct. 5 to reveal that 60% of them have no plans to change their investments ahead of Election Day.

Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden did not inspire such confidence.

“Investors were also in agreement that a Trump victory would provide the better outcome for U.S. financial markets, with 65% of respondents believing this to be the case and just 16% seeing former Vice President Joe Biden as a better outcome for the markets,” Mr. Cohen said.

And what about that big quake in the stock market that occurred after Mr. Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus?

“The initial downward move was nothing more than a knee-jerk reaction to the dramatic headlines,” the analyst noted.

“As the hours and days progressed it became clear that President Trump was not in a life-threatening situation, easing worries over a sudden deterioration in his health. Overall, the election result — and whether the winner will introduce a fresh round of stimulus — are far more important factors likely to influence the market in the coming weeks,” Mr. Cohen concluded.

‘BAD DECISION: THE JOE BIDEN STORY’

There’s some noteworthy viewing on Wednesday evening.

That would be “Bad Decisions: The Joe Biden Story,” a special feature airing on Newsmax TV which chronicles the ideological journey of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden from moderate Democrat to a very left-leaning presidential candidate.

“I’ve been closely following politics about half as long as Biden has been a politician. Even I was surprised at his record. This will be an eye-opener,” executive producer Jason Meath tells Inside the Beltway.

“Viewers will witness the Biden record through the years in his own words, and they will hear some of Biden’s own explanations for his actions so they can form educated opinions,” says Mr. Meath, whose production company is based in the nation’s capital and provided considerable material for the recent Republican National Convention.

The project delves into Mr. Biden’s actions “concerning race, crime, foreign affairs and more,” Mr. Meath advises.

“I must say that after 25 years in D.C., I thought I knew everything about Biden. And I was very wrong. I learned a great deal in making this production,” he adds.

The one-hour special airs on NewsMax TV at 9 p.m. Eastern.

THE BIDEN GAFFE FACTOR

It is unfortunate and unsettling to many that the aforementioned Joseph R. Biden misspoke several times on the campaign trail in recent days. Some close observers are taking note, however.

The daily “Question of the Day for Joe Biden” issued Tuesday by President Trump’s reelection committee has addressed the issue.

“Was it just that you were ‘off’ when you confused Ted Kennedy for Klansman Robert Byrd, said you were running for the Senate, forgot Mitt Romney’s name and called him ‘the Mormon,’ said you were in Pennsylvania when you were in Ohio, and directed voters to a non-existent website?” the Trump inquiry demanded.

Then there is the new term “Gaffe-a-matic” — coined Tuesday by Matt Margolis, a contributor to PJ Media who also points to several public moments this week when Mr. Biden, well, made an erroneous reference.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for the most powerful office on earth. Biden had a very bad day on Monday, making a series of gaffes that once again destroy confidence in his ability to be president,” Mr. Margolis observes.

NOT OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER

Polls, editorials, hostile news coverage and comments from certain lawmakers on both sides of the aisle would suggest that President Trump’s chances of reelection are now toast.

The nation, however, has been at this juncture before.

“These words perfectly describe not only 2020, but also 2016, and the ending of that story is all too well-known. Anyone who at this point in time is ready to count out the possibility of a second Trump victory this year has forgotten recent history,” says a Boston Herald editorial.

“Although the polls in the last few weeks have looked decidedly negative for the president, no one should underestimate the fundamental strengths of the Trump presidency, which are apparent even through the constant hysteria of the news cycle and the twin health and economic crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The news organization emphasizes a Gallup poll which recently found that an “astonishing” 56% of the nation’s registered voters consider themselves “better off” than they were four years ago — and that these voters also side with Mr. Trump on many important policy issues. Reelection is not off the table yet, The Herald reasons.

It also has voter-friendly advice for the president to “focus on policy rather than his personal life.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 37% of U.S. adults say the coronavirus pandemic has changed their life in a “very major way”; 25% of Republicans, 40% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 37% say it has changed their life in “a fairly major way”; 38% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 38% of Democrats agree.

• 21% say it has changed their life “only in a small way”; 33% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 3% say it has not changed their life “in any way”; 4% of Republicans, 4% of independents and 1% of Democrats agree.

Source: An NBC News/Survey Monkey online poll of 66,877 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 5-11.

