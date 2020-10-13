Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said Monday that the majority of Americans who recently told Gallup they’re better off today under President Trump “probably shouldn’t” vote for him.

In an interview with Cincinnati’s WKRC, the former vice president was asked by reporter Kyle Inskeep to weigh in on a Gallup poll that said last week that 56% of registered voters had reported being better off now than they were four years ago under the Obama-Biden administration.

“So why should people who feel that they are better off today, under the Trump administration, vote for you?” Mr. Inskeep asked Mr. Biden.

“Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn’t,” Mr. Biden answered. “If they think — 54% of the American people are better off economically today than they were under our administration? Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly.

“And in addition to that, we have a president who doesn’t share the values of most Americans,” he continued. “He’s not very honest with people. He is flouting the conventions relative to public safety in terms of, even now, not wearing a mask, a guy who has been a superspreader, and so on. But look, whatever they believe, they should go out and vote. People should vote. Period. If I’m elected, I’m not going to be a president — a Democratic president. I’m going to be a president for all Americans, whether they voted for me or against me.”

Mr. Biden has repeatedly told people who don’t share his views to vote for somebody else in the presidential race, so much so that the left-leaning Vice News created a supercut video in January highlighting some of the most memorable instances. In May, Mr. Biden said women who believe Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who accused him of sexual assault, which he denies, “probably shouldn’t vote for me.”

For some reason Joe Biden keeps telling people not to vote for him pic.twitter.com/tEZ4NWEvHG — VICE News (@VICENews) January 29, 2020

