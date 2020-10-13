Joseph R. Biden said Monday that he’s “not a fan” of adding seats to the U.S. Supreme Court — the clearest answer on the issue that the Democratic presidential nominee has given in weeks.

“I’ve already spoken on [it] — I’m not a fan of court-packing,” he told WKRC-TV in Ohio. “But I don’t want to get off on that whole issue. I want to keep focused.”

Previously, Mr. Biden had explicitly declined to answer whether he would support adding seats to the Supreme Court if Republicans press forward with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the current vacancy this close to the election.

Mr. Biden had also said voters would find out his position on the matter after the election and said the GOP push to confirm Judge Barrett is unconstitutional.

“Never before, when an election has already begun and millions of votes are already cast, has it ever been that a Supreme Court nominee was put forward,” the former vice president said. “One of the reasons is the Constitution implies that the only shot the American people get to determine who will be on the lifetime appointment [on] the Supreme Court or federal courts is when they pick their senator and their president.”

