Democrat Joe Biden is criticizing President Donald Trump for a campaign ad that wrongly suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is in the president’s corner.

Making his second stop in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday, Biden blasted Trump for “quoting Dr. Fauci out of context” after the president spent months downplaying the COVID-19 threat. Biden told hundreds of supporters at a drive-in rally in Miramar that “we are so much better than this.”

Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious-disease expert, told CNN on Monday that the Trump campaign should take down the ad, calling it “really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that.”

The Democratic challenger is making a late push for Florida in hopes of cutting off Trump’s path to an Electoral College majority. Trump won Florida narrowly in 2016, and he likely needs the state again to win reelection.

Biden drew a racially and ethnically diverse crowd in Miramar. He spoke earlier Tuesday at a community center for seniors. Nonwhite voters are a key part of the Democratic base, while many older white voters can be swing voters in the perennial battleground state.

