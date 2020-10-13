Donald Trump has only run for president once, but that’s not how former Vice President Joseph R. Biden remembers it.

The Democratic presidential candidate said Monday that President Trump won Florida and Ohio “significantly the last two times.” The last two presidential elections were in 2012 and 2016.

“If we win Ohio, the game’s over,” Mr. Biden told WKRC-TV in Cincinnati. “I think Ohio and Florida are two critically important states that are very close that Trump won significantly the last two times.”

In fact, President Barack Obama and Mr. Biden, running on the Democratic ticket, won Florida and Ohio in 2012. Mr. Trump was not a candidate that year.

In addition, Mr. Trump did not win Florida “significantly” in 2016. The Republican squeaked out a victory in Florida with 49% of the vote versus 48% for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

His margin of victory in Ohio was greater. Mr. Trump defeated Mrs. Clinton in the Buckeye State by 52% to 44% in 2016.

The Trump campaign was quick to pick up on the error, tweeting, “What is wrong with Biden?”

Joe Biden is confused again. He said President Trump “significantly” won Ohio and Florida “the last TWO times.” What is wrong with Biden? pic.twitter.com/Zdvx2DjW8l — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2020

