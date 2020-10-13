Judge Amy Coney Barrett said Tuesday that her family has been “attacked” during her bid for a seat on the Supreme Court, and she’s seen “caricatures floating around” concerning her Catholic faith, but said she’s going through it because she feels a duty to defend the law.

As senators kicked off the first round of questions, Judge Barrett said she knows she’s made “distinct” choices to have a large, interracial family — she has seven children, two of them adopted from Haiti — and to have a law career, but said she has never imposed those preferences on anyone else, either personally or as a judge.

“We knew our lives would be combed over for any negative detail, we knew our faith would be caricatured, our family would be attacked, and so we had to decide whether those difficulties would be worth it. Because what sane person would go through that if there was not a benefit on the other side?” she said. “The benefit is that I am committed to the rule of law and the role of the Supreme Court and dispensing equal justice for all.”

She concluded: “I’m not the only person who could do this job, but I was asked, and it would be difficult for anyone, so why should I say someone else should do the difficulty if the difficulty is the only reason to say no. I should serve my country. And my family is all in on that because they share my belief in the rule of law.”

Judge Barrett’s past relationship with a charismatic Catholic group has drawn intense and negative coverage.

And the last time she testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017, when she earned her seat on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, she faced extensive challenges about her Catholic faith, including one senator who complained about her religious “dogma” and another who demanded whether she was an “orthodox Catholic.”

But Democrats say they will stay away from those sorts of challenges to her faith this time.

