Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn has formally endorsed controversial Republican candidate Laura Loomer in her congressional race against incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, Florida Democrat.

Ms. Loomer, a conservative activist who bills herself as being “the most banned woman on the internet,” officially gained Flynn’s backing Monday with under a month left in her long shot campaign.

While the president congratulated Ms. Loomer following her winning the GOP nomination, Flynn is the first prominent former or current member of the administration to publicly endorse her outright.

Flynn, who briefly served as the president’s first national security adviser before resigning while under federal investigation, touted Ms. Loomer’s bid in a statement he shared on social media.

“Laura is a courageous fighter for regular people, NOT a career politician, and she always stands up for American values and principles,” Flynn, a retired Army general, said in the statement.

“I strongly endorse her and pray the good people of District 21 join with me to get Laura to Washington DC,” Flynn said about Ms. Loomer on Parler, a social media service where they have accounts.

Ms. Loomer has previously made disparaging remarks about Muslims that contributed to her being kicked off several other social media services prior to her launching her campaign to unseat Ms. Frankel.

The White House subsequently faced questions after Mr. Trump publicly congratulated Ms. Loomer in August upon her becoming the Republican nominee to run for the House of Representatives next month.

Ms. Loomer previously told The Washington Times that Flynn planned to support her campaign, but his endorsement on social media seemed to be the first time he publicly touted her congressional bid.

In a statement this week, Ms. Loomer said that she is honored to be endorsed by Flynn, “an American hero and a brother in arms,” and said that he has been a friend and ally for many years.

“When I win my race, I will remember the people who had my back,” Ms. Loomer said in the statement.

Florida Politics reported earlier this month that a recent survey done by St. Pete Polls showed Ms. Frankel leading Ms. Loomer in the race with 61% of support among respondents compared to her 33%.

Ms. Loomer is running against Ms. Frankel to represent a district that covers Palm Beach and the surrounding area, including Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, where he recently became registered to vote.

Flynn left the Trump administration in early 2017, and he pleaded guilty later that year in connection with lying to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S.

