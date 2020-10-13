New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told all uniformed officers to remain on high alert for protests leading up to and following next month’s presidential election, according to an internal memo obtained by The New York Post.

Most officers will be required to report for duty in uniform and should “be prepared for deployment” as early as Oct 25, the memo states, according to the Post.

Calling the November 3rd election, “one of the most highly contested” in the modern era, Mr. Shea warned there is a likelihood that the winner “may not be decided for several weeks.”

“Accordingly, we should anticipate and prepare for protests growing in size, frequency and intensity leading up to the election and into the year 2021,” he wrote.

Protests have erupted in New York city following the death of George Floyd and other Black individuals killed by police. A July report from New York Attorney General Letita James found that more than 2,000 demonstrators had been arrested during the summer’s protests.

Demonstrators rioted throughout the city for several nights, looting stores and setting police cars ablaze.

