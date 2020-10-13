PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A child taken to a hospital after he was found in the bathtub of a west Philadelphia apartment died and a woman was arrested, police said.

A 50-year-old man told officers he came home shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to find his 5-year-old son in the tub and his 40-year-old wife in the bedroom cutting her wrist, police said Tuesday.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. Monday. Police haven’t specified a cause of death. Officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was in stable condition and in custody; no charges were immediately announced.

Police are characterizing the case as a homicide and a suicide attempt; the name of the boy wasn’t immediately released.

