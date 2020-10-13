Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday held his first news conference since he and his wife contracted the coronavirus just over two weeks ago.

“Pam and I are now several days from our last symptoms, and we have been cleared by health officials to leave isolation and go back to work,” Mr. Northam said.

Mr. Northam was reportedly in isolation for 18 days, and 65 staffers from both the governor’s office and mansion were advised to quarantine for two weeks.

None of the staff members tested positive for the virus, which Mr. Northam said was “a testament to wearing” masks.

The Democratic governor’s last update on the state’s pandemic response was Sept. 15, and a few days later both he and his wife tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25.

“When that test comes back positive, it is frightening,” he said. “It’s too easy to think ‘oh this will never happen to me.’ But it can. For me and Pam — it did, and that is why it is disheartening to see people being cavalier about it.”

During the new conference, state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said the state has had 160,805 positive cases and 3,372 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

