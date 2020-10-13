SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting his sister at their Scottsdale home last month is out of the hospital and in custody, according to police.

They said 73-year-old William Lokay has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if Lokay has a lawyer yet for his case.

Police said Lokay allegedly shot 78-year-old Nancy Arnold on Sept. 5 and then turned the gun on himself in an attempted suicide.

Arnold was found dead inside the home while Lokay was alive but severely injured. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police investigators later determined that the shooting was a homicide.

Lokay was released from the hospital Monday and arrested by police.

Investigators said Lokay was taking care of his ailing sister and told police after the shooting that he didn’t remember what happened.

