The Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday that halts the 2020 census count in place, delivering a victory to the Trump administration, which is rushing to complete the enumeration and submit the final results to Congress this year.

The Census Bureau had wanted to cut off the count on Sept. 30, which is the usual end point. But a lower court judge had ordered the counting continue up through Oct. 31, fretting that the bureau needed the extra time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s order stays that decision while the case winds its way through appeals courts.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, saying the need to get an accurate count, even with the extra time, was more important than meeting the end-of-year deadline — a deadline she said the government has already conceded it will struggle to make.

As of this week, 99.9% of all households have been counted, with in-person visits over the last weeks accounting for about a third of that count.

It’s that in-person activity that’s at stake in the court case.

Justice Sotomayor said every percentage point of uncounted households means hundreds of thousands of people left out of the final tally, and potentially denying the states where they live resources that are allocated based on the census.

“The harms caused by rushing this year’s census count are irreparable,” she wrote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.