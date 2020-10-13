JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — President Trump on Tuesday mocked Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden for saying he doesn’t want votes from people who think they’re better off than four years ago.

“He’s shot,” Mr. Trump told a rally crowd of about 10,000 people at an airport. “I’m running against the single worst candidate in elected politics. You know what kind of pressure that puts on me? Can you imagine if you lose to that?”

Mr. Biden made the comment when asked by WKRC-TV in Cincinnati about a Gallup poll that found 54% of Americans say they are better off now than four years ago.

Mr. Biden, who served as vice president under Barack Obama, said people shouldn’t vote for him if they think that.

“They probably shouldn’t,” he said. “They think 54% of the American people are better off economically today than they were under our administration? Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly. And in addition to that, we have a president who doesn’t share the values of most Americans.”

Mr. Trump said his rival “has no idea what he’s saying.”

“How do you lose to a guy like this?” he asked.

