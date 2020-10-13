Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in November’s general elections by mail or online in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

Registration applications that are mailed must be postmarked by Oct. 13. Those that are delivered in person must be received at a general registrar office before 5 p.m.

Virginia does not permit same-day registration on Election Day, but the District and Maryland do allow same-day, in-person registration to vote.

In Virginia, requests for absentee ballots must be submitted by Oct. 23. Early in-person voting began Sept. 18 and runs through Oct. 31.

In Maryland, mail-in ballot requests must be received by Oct. 20. Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2.

In the District, all active registered voters will be mailed an absentee ballot. Those who need the ballot sent to an address that differs from their registered address must submit a request by Oct. 26. Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.