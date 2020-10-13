Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax called for the state’s voter registration deadline to be extended past Tuesday after the online registration portal went down due to a network outage.

“We will work with the Administration to resolve this issue and ensure all voters have access to #Vote,” Mr. Fairfax tweeted Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Elections tweeted about the shutdown just before 10 a.m., saying “a fiber [optic cable] cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies.”

The statement also said technicians were working on a repair.

It is not clear what caused the fiber cable cut, or how many state agencies are affected.

Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in-person, online or by mail in Virginia. Despite the online portal shutdown, voters can print and mail a registration application, or register in-person at a local registrar office.

